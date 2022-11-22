UBA Promises Customers Christmas to Remember in Super Savers Draw

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has once again assured its loyal customers of a remarkable Christmas celebration as the bank plans to reward them with exciting prizes in its upcoming Super Savers draw.

The draw is open to all UBA account holders in Nigeria and will be held on the 16th ofDecember at UBA House, Marina, where the bank will be giving out a total of N22.5 million to its loyal customers.

This unique Super Savers draw has something big for everyone and intends to appreciate customers of the bank who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years. it will also offer fresh opportunities to intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have, in the past, benefitted from various promos held by the bank.

In this edition, 23 lucky customers with UBA Bumper accounts will smile home with a grand prize of either N2 million, N1.2 million rent for a year, N500,000 shopping allowance and N100,000 cash prizes.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming draw, Head of Retail, Digital and Transaction Banking, Sampson Aneke, said, UBA is passionate about actualising the dreams of its customers as the bank is relentless in helping them grow by making more and more of its customers millionaires.

He said, “As always, we have decided to make this Christmas a very merry and memorable one for all and have put in place quite a lot to make it happen. UBA always walks the talk and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that.”

Also speaking about this initiative, UBA’s Group Head, Brand Management & Marketing, Uzoamaka Oyeka, noted with excitement that this edition of the upcoming Super Savers draw will usher in the end of year festivities in grand style for winners and their families especially with the rising cost of living.