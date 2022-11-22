Tight Security, as Buhari Arrives Bauchi to Inaugurate Oil Rigs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Buhari has arrived Bauchi State Capital on a one – day working visit amid tight security.

The President who arrived the state capital 10.51 am Tuesday in company of his entourage including Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), is in Bauchi for the ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of Integrated Project Development Activities of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site which will mark the first oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari was welcomed by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He later boarded a chopper to Kolmani in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State where he is expected to inaugurate two oil rigs under Kolmani Development Project.

Meanwhile, in a release made available to THISDAY, Governor Bala Mohammed said history will remember President Buhari “as the brain behind the successful search for Oil in some northern states which led to the discovery of the oil in commercial quantity in Bauchi, Gombe States”.

“We are proud to associate ourselves with this key milestone achievement of the first official Drilling of Oil at the Kolmani River II Oil Field Project site in Alkaleri Local Government Area, Bauchi State”.

“Sir, your patriotism, selfless service and commitment to the Development of Nigeria is indelible and will remain forever. The people of Bauchi State, North East and other Nigerians welcome you to this historical event”.

More details later…