IG Lauds Bello on Security, Says It’s Everyone’s Business

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commended the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for the manner in which he has been handling security situations in and around the state, saying he was indeed, the real executive officer, who never complained that he did not have control of the police.

Baba gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to Bello at the Government House in Lokoja, yesterday, saying the government was doing well in the area of security.

The IGP said he was in Kogi to kill two birds with one stone, stressing that he was in the state to greet the governor and people of the state and familiarise himself with Kogi State Command and secondly to commission a project executed by the Police in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

He pointed out that the governor had run to him on several occasions on security issues, noting that Abuja was a contagious city and between Kogi and Abuja, he met the governor performing the role of the Executive Officer.

The IG explained that security was everybody’s business, and that the dividends of the security could not be quantified with Naira and Kobo, and urged all and sundries to cooperate with the security agencies and useful information.

He eulogised the governor for every effort he has taken to maintain peace in Kogi State, adding he has collaborated, cooperated, integrated and commanded the security of the state, when it mattered.

Welcoming the IG to Kogi State, the governor said it was pertinent to note that he had decided very early as governor to take full responsibility for events in his state, including the provision of security to the inhabitants of every nook and cranny thereof.

He pointed out that he was determined that as long as the president has given him the contingents of law enforcement assets accruing to Kogi State, he would not be a governor who allowed criminals to run amok unchecked while he ran around wringing his hands helplessly and blaming the president, the IG, the Service Chiefs or whoever.

“It is well known that before the inception of the current administration, our citizens lived in perpetual fear from rampaging insecurity of all kinds including high rates of terrorism, kidnapping, bank robbery, violent political agitations, pipeline vandalism, herdsmen/farmers conflicts, inter- and intra-communal clashes, campus and other forms of cultism, amongst others.

“By the grace of God, over the last 7 years, my administration has done its best to supply both the tools and the allied morale boosters that our officers need to excel. Although doing so took a huge toll on our resources, in our first year we were able to buy and distribute over 200 patrol vans, over 500 motorcycles and thousands of communications and tactical equipment to the services. We also continue to provide regular maintenance and logistical support.”