  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

CBN Raises MPR to 16.5%, Buhari to Unveil Redesigned Naira Notes Wednesday 

Breaking | 1 hour ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points to 16.5 per cent from 15.5 per cent. 

The central bank, however,  retained bank’s Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) at a  minimum of 32.5 per cent as well as the Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30 per cent.

CBN Governor,  Mr. Godwin Emefiele,  while addressing journalists after the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja, he said the move was a further response to curtail the rising inflation and boost growth.

He also hinted that the much-awaited redesigned Naira notes will be unveiled tomorrow by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.