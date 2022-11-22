2023: Only PDP can Rescue Nigeria from APC, Says Kwara Presidential Campaign Committee DC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Ahead of 2023 elections, director general, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Campaign Committee in Kwara state, Dr. Mahmud Ajeigbe, has said only PDP can rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and put the nation on the path of socio-economic growth.

Ajeigbe stated this in Ilorin on Tuesday during a press conference where he announced that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, will be Ilorin on Thursday to flag off his campaign activities in the state.

The rally will hold at the Metropolitan Square, along Asa Dam road, in Ilorin.

He said that, “with the current level of ineptitude and incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress government, “the PDP, has much more to offer Nigerians in terms of governance experience at managing a diverse country like Nigeria.”

He lamented that there had been a spiral decline in major economic indices, unprecedented poverty levels, worsening unemployment situation, increased level of insecurity and embarrassing level of corruption.

Dr. Ajeigbe, said “it is incontrovertible that our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is versatile and highly experienced politician who has the capacity to take this country out of its current quagmire.”

Speaking on the state’s politics and the 2023 general election, the director-general said the party had learnt its lessons and corrected mistakes committed which swept the party out of power in 2019.

Dr Ajeigbe, expressed the confidence that with the mistakes learnt, the party was sure of taking back the state in 2023 because the people had seen the difference now.

He also expressed confidence in the electoral umpire to conduct a free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the state, adding that the BVAS will be a game changer that will prevent attempts to rig elections.

Dr Ajeigbe, commenting on the issue between the G-5 governors and the party, assured that the disagreements would be resolved and the party would come out stronger for next year’s elections.