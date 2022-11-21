We Are Driving Delivery of Nigeria’s Net-zero Promise, Says Oando Clean Energy Boss



The Executive President, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), Mr. Ademola Ogunbanjo has said pledged the company’s resolve to drive Nigeria’s net-zero target.

Ogunbajo, said this during a presentation on OCEL’s sustainable transport initiative specifically targeted at decarbonising the Niger Delta amongst other initiatives, at the just concluded 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) with theme: “Delivering for the people and the planet.”

Also, OCEL’s President/CEO, Dr. Ainojie Irune, spoke about how the company’s sustainable transport strategy was a launchpad that would create the impetus for private users to start to migrate to electric vehicles and eventually lead to economies of scale across the nation.



A message that revibrated across the globe after the conference was that climate pledges must be matched with action.

The event, tagged Africa’s COP, served as an opportunity to showcase what countries were doing to safeguard the planet and Africa was not left out.

According to a statement, OCEL, the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Plc and part of the Nigerian delegation to COP27, hosted two side events at the Nigeria Pavilion.



The first side-event with theme: “Decarbonising an Oil-rich Region: A Case for the Niger Delta,” was held in partnership with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, National Council on Climate Change, REAN and Stratus Limited. The event had a diverse audience of financiers, partners, government officials and NGOs.

Director of Environmental Management, Engineer John Agada, gave the welcome address on behalf of the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, whilst Ogunbanjo made a presentation on OCEL’s sustainable transport initiative and others.



“Conversations on the role of PPPs, climate financing and an enabling business environment intensified at OCEL’s second side event, themed ‘Achieving Nigeria’s Net Zero Target: A Public-Private Partnership’.



“The event organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment, amongst others, showcased the company’s pipeline projects to support Nigeria meet the commitment made by the President at COP26 to hit net zero by 2060,” the statement added.



Furthermore, Ogunbajo explained how the company’s strategic focus was aligned with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (NEPT).

“Specifically, supporting the government’s roadmap for the implementation of EVs across Nigeria and its ambition to boost local capacity in the medium term through the construction of an EV assembly and manufacturing plant,” the statement added.



He noted that, “This is not the age of competition; it is the age of collaboration. We must collaborate, not only between the government and the public sector but also, within the private sector, if we want to push forward the country’s net-zero agenda.”



Irune, participated as a panelist alongside the Commissioner for Environment, Kogi State, Mr. Omofaiye Victor Adewale and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa.

On the panel, Irune spoke about how the company’s sustainable transport strategy was a launchpad that would create the impetus for private users to start to migrate to EVs and eventually lead to economies of scale across the nation.



He further explained that the future would see a more diverse and dynamic energy mix, less reliance on oil, and a greater focus on creating net zero opportunities using gas and more sustainable energy sources.

In addition, the pioneer Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr. Salisu Dahiru, gave closing remarks by speaking to the importance of OCEL’s pipeline projects.

He talked about the fact that even before the advent of the NCCC, many climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives were already being driven by the private sector. He went on to speak about bridging the gaps between Government policy and private sector initiatives, with the first step being creating an enabling environment to deliver successfully.