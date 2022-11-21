Qatar Set Record as First Host to Lose Opening Match 

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Doha

Hosts Qatar opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup in unfancied fashion after they were easily beaten 2-0 in a drab game by Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

The Middle East nation thus became the first host of the tournament to lose their opening match as other hosts who are not football powers struggled to secure barren results.

The Qataris have sustained the unenviable record of no Asian country wins won World Cup opening matches.

Fenerbahce forward, Enner Valencia was the hero of the night for Ecuador as his brace ensured that the South American nation begin their Qatar 2022 campaign in flying colours despite petitions to get them disqualified for fielding a player not holding their country’s passport in the qualifiers.

With African champions Senegal and three times finalists, The Netherlands still to play, Qatar’s chances have become slimmer with this result.

A dramatic opening to the contest saw Valencia’s header from close range ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee, but the South Americans did break the deadlock shortly after.

Qatar’s erratic goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb brought Valencia down in the box and the ex-West Ham forward stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

It got worse for the hosts as Valencia powered in another header before half-time to leave the Al Bayt Stadium silenced at the break.

Many supporters who had left the stadium at the interval did not return, leaving the ground around half empty for much of the second period.

It contributed to a flat atmosphere both off and on the pitch, with Romario Ibarra’s curling shot being pushed out by Al-Sheeb.

Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan al-Haydos were both substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the side were unable to muster a shot on target.