2023: Ex-CG of Immigration Begins Ward-to-ward Mobilisation for Atiku in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nde David Paradang, has begun vigorous ward-to-ward sensitisation and mobilisation of stakeholders in Plateau State for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Paradang, who is also a frontline member of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, while holding a meeting with stakeholders at Kanke in Plateau Central zone, observed that the success of elections is actually achieved at the polling units, adding that sensitisation will be taken to all parts of the state before the general election.

He said he had gathered all the executives of the party from the 10 wards of his Kanke LGA for them to strategise, sensitise and mobilise the people ahead of the elections to ensure that Atiku/Okowa are voted massively, adding that such will be replicated across the 17 local government areas in the state.

The former comptroller-general added that the sensitisation is also a part of preparation for the presidential rally in the state, which according to him, will witness a massive turnout from across the state.

He said: “The 2023 elections will be very unique as they will be won and lost at the polling units. So, I am not going to be sitting in Abuja or Jos as a member of

presidential campaign council; I have to spend my time here, going from ward to ward, and from one polling unit to another polling unit to make sure that I mobilise and produce a massive vote for our presidential candidate.

“The plan is also to ensure that all candidates of the PDP from the presidential through governorship to National and State Assembly candidates are given sufficient support in terms of mobilisation for votes.”

He described Atiku as the best option in the election, and the only unifier that can bring back the fortunes of Nigeria.

Also speaking, party representatives from all the wards in the local government areas expressed their readiness to embark on house-to-house mobilisation in the local government areas for Atiku.

They reassured the people that Plateau remains a PDP state, as no other party had ever won presidential election in the state, adding that: “This time around, we are doubling our efforts to produce massive votes that will stunt the other political parties.”