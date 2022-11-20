Govts Alone Can’t Provide Education for Youths, Says Foursquare GO 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, yesterday said the government alone could not provide education for the youths in the country, calling on Nigerians to join hands with the church to do its own part.

Aboyeji, the visitor to the institution, said joining hands with the church would serve as a way of complementing efforts of the government towards giving the teeming youths in the country qualitative education to attain greater heights in life.

Aboyeji made the remarks at the seventh convocation of McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State.

He maintained that non-governmental organizations and well meaning individuals in the society should participate in funding and providing infrastructural support that would engender suitable learning environments in universities across the nation.

He noted that the Foursquare Church had been subsidising school fees of the students by almost 100 per cent and also giving additional rebates and scholarships to them so as to achieve academic excellence.

Aboyeji said the church has strived to build a world class university that is committed to churning out graduates with competence and suited to tackle the challenges facing the country.

He however called on the graduates to focus on their pursuit of excellence and not to rest on their oars until they are counted among the best, urging them to be worthy champions and ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves in years ahead.

Also at the convocation, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Francis Igbasan said 10 students made First Class Honours, 57 are in the Second Class Upper Division, while 32 graduated with Second Class Lower Division and others fall into the Third Class category.

He noted that one of the cardinal objectives of the university under his watch is to expand the number of undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes, stating that there had been increase in students enrolment

The valedictorian, Tijesuni Adeyemo, said there is no shortcut to success because hard work guarantee good results, urging other graduands to imbibe lesson learnt while in the institution

He however lauded the management and Governing Council of the institution for providing an enabling academic environment for students to thrive in their respective chosen course of study.

Dignitaries present at the event include former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Pastor Tunde Lemo; Chairman, Board of Trustees of the institution, Engr. Kunle Allen; the third Chancellor of the institution who was installed at the ceremony, Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu, and the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Babatunde Idowu, among other important dignitaries.