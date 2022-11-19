  • Saturday, 19th November, 2022

Niger Police Tactical Team Neutralises 7 Bandits

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State police Tactical Team in conjunction with men of the local vigilante group last Wednesday neutralised 7 suspected bandits in Kumbashi district of Mariga local government area.

The team also inflicted serious injuries on many others who fled into the forest.

The bandits were said to have been terrorising farmers in the local government area kidnapping them in addition to dispossessing the villagers of their property and rustling their cattle.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on yesterday said the operation carried out by the Tactical Team was based on credible intelligence received from members of the community.

Abiodun however said that during the operation which involved men of the local vigilant group, two of them were injured and were presently receiving treatment at the Kontagora general hospital.

The police also confirmed the arrest of 17 youths popularly referred to as “area boys” who reportedly disturbed public peace in Minna early in the week.

According to the statement, during the disturbance dangerous weapons were used by the “ area boys”  resulting in the death of one Ashiru Tofa.

Abiodun said in the statement that several dangerous weapons, drugs and cigarettes were seized from the suspects.

The police spokesman disclosed that those arrested will soon be charged to court while efforts are being made to apprehend other members of the gang.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.