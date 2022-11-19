Niger Police Tactical Team Neutralises 7 Bandits

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The Niger State police Tactical Team in conjunction with men of the local vigilante group last Wednesday neutralised 7 suspected bandits in Kumbashi district of Mariga local government area.

The team also inflicted serious injuries on many others who fled into the forest.

The bandits were said to have been terrorising farmers in the local government area kidnapping them in addition to dispossessing the villagers of their property and rustling their cattle.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on yesterday said the operation carried out by the Tactical Team was based on credible intelligence received from members of the community.

Abiodun however said that during the operation which involved men of the local vigilant group, two of them were injured and were presently receiving treatment at the Kontagora general hospital.

The police also confirmed the arrest of 17 youths popularly referred to as “area boys” who reportedly disturbed public peace in Minna early in the week.

According to the statement, during the disturbance dangerous weapons were used by the “ area boys” resulting in the death of one Ashiru Tofa.

Abiodun said in the statement that several dangerous weapons, drugs and cigarettes were seized from the suspects.

The police spokesman disclosed that those arrested will soon be charged to court while efforts are being made to apprehend other members of the gang.