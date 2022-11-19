Glo Has Given Meaning to My Dream, Says Car Winner

Forty two year-old Adeosun Adedayo has become a proud owner of a brand new Kia car in the ongoing Globacom Festival of Joy promo.

For the Kuje-based Automobile Engineer, it was a fitting fulfilment of his cherished dream of owning a brand new car. “I never had a premonition of this coming at this time, even though I opted to participate in the promo. Dr Mike Adenuga and Globacom have proven to be real ‘talk and do masters’ who have changed my life. Nothing compares to a brand new car,” he confessed. It was after he was sure of the veracity of the calls to him from Glo informing him of the car prize that the father of two started screaming in excitement.

The sentiment was the same for Aruwa Samuel, a policeman with the FCT Command of Nigerian Police, who took home a sewing machine, a befitting gift to his wife who, incidentally, is a tailor with only one sewing machine. He thanked Globacom for making it possible for him to win the prize.

The winners of Rechargeable Fans chorused the importance of the fans in the approaching heat period. One of them, Tamar Yahaya, an Entrepreneur from Kaduna, declared that Globacom “has solved the problem of coping with heat, especially at night when I desire sound sleep and there is poor supply of power. Now, sleep can be fun again for me,” she affirmed.

Earlier in an address on behalf of the company, the Regional Manager in charge of Abuja and Nassarawa, Mr Kemi Kaka, disclosed that Globacom has “always introduced several promotional activities and have always brought joy to our ever loyal subscribers by delivering their prizes to them.

“Two days ago, we began the process of presenting prizes to winners of the Festival of Joy promotion. The first house winner, Ibrahim Akindele, who is a student of Ekiti State University, took possession of a three-bedroom house in Ibadan. Just yesterday, several subscribers who also emerged winners in the Ibadan area also went home with their prizes, including a brand new car, power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans”, he disclosed, while promising the people of Abuja and environs that the houses and other prizes would come their way if they continue to recharge.

He reminded all to dial *611# to participate in the Festival of Joy promo. “Subscribers are required to recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fans, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car. “Those subscribers who have their eyes set on winning the grand prizes of 3-bedroom houses, have to make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period,” he explained.