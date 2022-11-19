 At Last, NASC Appoints Tambuwal Acting CNA, to Work With Outgoing Clerk

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the appointment of Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal, erstwhile Secretary of Finance and Accounts, as the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement yesterday by the Chairman, NASC, Ahmed Amshi.

The NASC boss, however, said Tambuwal would work with the outgoing CNA, Olatunde Ojo, who is currently on his three months’ Pre-retirement Leave.

He said the action was to comply with the Authentication Act which stipulates that only the substantive CNA could transmit the Appropriation Bill, currently being worked on by the National Assembly, to the President.

He said, “The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos continues to work with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal until his retirement date of 14 February, 2023 in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.”

Other key officers appointed to man the top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy included, Mr. Ogunlana Kamoru, Secretary of Legal Services who is elevated to the position of Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

It also included Mrs. Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (former Secretary of Special Duties) now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services.

Also, Mr. Birma Shuaibu M, the Director, Legislative, has now been appointed the Acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate, while Mr. Umoru Barde Ali (Director, Pharmacy) has been appointed the Acting Secretary of Research and Information.

The list also included Mr. Omogbehin Yomi V, Director, Legislative who is now the Acting Secretary, Special Duties and Mr. Inyang Clement Titus, Director of Accounts, who is now the Acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

Similarly, Mr. Nwoba Andrew O, Director, Admin is now the Acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

Amshi said, “The appointments were sequel to the approval by the Commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the Commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly