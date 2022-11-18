APC to Ayu: Go and Clear Your Name of Corruption Allegations

Segun James

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Iyorchia Ayu, to go and clear himself of corruption allegations before dabbling into the affairs of the state.



The APC, in a statement by the party’s spokesman and Director of Strategic Communication of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, Mr. Seye Oladejo, accused Ayu of being “reckless and unrealistic” in his claim that the opposition PDP would win Lagos and 24 other states in the forthcoming elections.

“While we acknowledge the consistency of the opposition party in its permanent day-dreaming and irresponsible permutations, it’s advisable to be more discerning in order to be able to absorb the shock of their impending devastating defeat. It’s also laughable that it came from its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who has been declared personal non-grata in his home state.



“Nigerians stopped taking PDP seriously before now with its intransigent crisis, which is a clear reflection of poor leadership and ability to manage its affairs. How can a party that has been in a free fall since its presidential primaries and even mismanaged funds to build its national headquarters lay any claim to integrity, hope and vision?



“I’m not aware that the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, has been able to clear the corruption allegations against him,” Said Oladejo, adding that it was not enough to dream of winning a certain number of states, but the reality on the ground was in total contrast.



According to him, “Lagos State remains an impenetrable fortress for PDP with its more than two decades of electoral abysmal performance. The incumbent governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has earned his place of pride and preference by well-meaning Lagosians to consolidate on the landmark achievements of the first term in the next tenure.”



Insisting that the PDP at whatever level “does not constitute a threat to our retention of power in Lagos State and at the center,” Oladejo said, “Nigeria will certainly not go back to the years of the locust. In any electoral process, talk is cheap but the real language of communication is the PVC. The PDP has no reason to be hopeful.”