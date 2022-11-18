  • Friday, 18th November, 2022

Akinadewo Emerges OAIC National President

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has elected Baba Aladura, Dr Israel Akinadewo, as its new National President.

Akinadewo, who is the Prelate, Prophet and Supreme Head, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), was elected unopposed in Abuja on Thursday.

He will lead the 11-man new executives of OAIC, one of the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for a renewable term of four years.

CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, who was at the venue of the election, congratulated him on his emergence.

In his acceptance speech, Akinadewo, a chartered, forensic accountant and senior lecturer Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, appreciated the body for the confidence reposed in him.

He promised to build on the solid foundation laid by OAIC founding fathers, saying he will pursue an 11-point agenda to reposition the body.

According to him, the new administration will deliver on theological advancement, political awareness, OAIC secretariat, women and youth empowerment as well as OAIC historical project, among others.

Promising to strengthen the visibility of the body, the 6th OAIC President said: “This peaceful and godly transition is another testament of the bond among us, in which the chemistry is stronger than the scientific molecule resulting from the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

“It is an unbreakable bond that produced our own former President, and the International President, Most Rev. D. C. Okoh, as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).’’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.