2,343 APC Supporters Join PDP in Mainiyo Area of Sokoto

Sokoto State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA has welcomed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2,343 Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who recently defected in Mainiyo Area of Sokoto North local government of the State.

A statemrnt signed by Nafiu Muhammad Lema said Umar received the new PDP Members at an event to inaugurate the Ubandoma/Sagir Mainiyo Old Market Development Association and simultaneously launch the empowerment programme initiated by the association in the area under the Chairmanship of Sokoto based Businessman, Alh Abdulrashid Maccido.

Umar, who is also Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, assured the defectors that they will be carried along in all the activities of the party especially now that the campaigns had commenced, and Godwilling the PDP triumphs in the next general election. He charged them to dedicate more energy towards garnering support and promoting the party and it candidates in the area.

He maintained that only through grassroots mobilization the PDP can uproot the failed APC and the leadership of Nigeria.

In Sokoto State, Umar said, the administration is up and doing in ensuring theelectorate enjoy the dividends of democracy. He used the avenue to solicit from the people of the state to avail the party another chance for the sustenance of good governance in the upcoming elections. Mainiyo area is considered one of the metropolitan strongholds of the APC.

Outlining his agenda on empowerment programmes, the Governorship Flagbearer said his administration if elected will provide opportunities for the teeming young and women population in the Sokoto State. He reiterated that, empowerment of the Youths and women in different fields of endevors will top the list of his administration’s agenda.

He commended the Chairman of the association, Alh Abdulrashid Maccido for empowering men and women in the area and urged other business people in the party to emulate the gesture. About 300 individuals benefitted in several categories with motorcycles, sewing machines, bags of rice, and bundles of women rappers.

He was accompanied to the event by the Honourable Commissioners Ministries for Local Government Affairs, Animal Health and Fisheries, and Commerce and Industry; Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu, Professor Abdulqadir Junaidu, and Hon. Bashir Gidado respectively. Others were the Local Government Council Chairmen of Sokoto North and Sokoto South, Mustapha Shehu Sokoto, and Faruku Sayudi.

Also with him were the representative of the PDP State Chairman, Mustapha Lanas, PDP Sokoto North 2 Candidate, Alh Hayatu Tafida, Permanent Secretary, Faruku Shehu, Alh Kasimu Ummarun Kwabo, Alh Yahaya Dallatu, Alh Muazu Zabira, Alhaji Sidi Bello.