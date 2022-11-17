JSS 2 Student Seeks N36m to Treat Leukaemia 

The family of 11-year-old Anna Ayibanemi Ogbudukian is desperately in need of N36m to save their daughter from acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Our correspondent gathered that in 2021, Ayibanemi came down with swelling in the neck region. According to her mother, Mrs Timipre Ogbudukian, when the swelling started last December, they thought it was a minor discomfort. “Anna was diagnosed in January with acute lymphoblastic Leukaemia.”

While lymphoma is common cancer in children, acute leukaemia is a cancer of the white blood cells.

In a report by the Paediatric Haemato-oncology department of the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, it was noted that the patient had complaints of neck swelling, fever, difficulty breathing, cough, weight loss and abdominal pain.

Following this, the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa referred the child to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The report read in part: “She was admitted at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and was able to complete two circles of chemotherapy out of the five recommended.

“We spent about three months in the hospital and by mid-May, 2022, we were discharged to go home to continue the third chemotherapy but due to financial constraints we could not.”

While seeking help, the father of the child, Mr March Ogbuduikian said they had been managing Anna’s ailment at home, the disheartened father said, “We have no funds presently. We have borrowed heavily to finance the first two circles. My family can’t even feed”.

Ogbudukian, who is a civil servant, desperately appealed to the public to save his daughter, lamenting, “I don’t want to lose my little girl”.

Meanwhile, donations can be made to the account the FCMB account 9612977019, March Anna Ayibanimi.