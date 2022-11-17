Interswitch Charts Path for More Robust Payment Ecosystem 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As parts of its efforts to strengthen the development of a robust and secure payment ecosystem, the management of Africa’s leading Integrated payments and digital e-commerce company, Interswitch, has hosted an engagement session for its customers and key stakeholders in the South West region of the country.

The breakfast session, which was held in Ibadan, Oyo state, was organised to discuss how businesses can leverage on digital payment to unlock endless opportunities and drive growth in the financial industry.

The event the first in a series of breakfast sessions which it is organizing across five cities in the country including Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja and Lagos, gave stakeholders the opportunity to also deliberate on salient issues pertaining to the industry.

At the event customers were onboarded onto the recently launched Interswitch products which include tokenization; fintech-in-a-box; fraud-solution-as-a-service; banking-as-a-service; payment-as-a- service; Interswitch security-as-a-service; mobile banking-as -a-service, biometrics on POS and value financing.

The Regional Head, South-West of the company, Mr. Tunji Ashiru, said the products are designed to address prevailing issues within the payment ecosystem and financial industry, enhance business development, foster partnership and boost customer experience.

According to him, it was imperative to gather stakeholders to deliberate on how to leverage digital payment to redefine the payment industry and appreciate their support for the company.