FG Okays N8.3bn for Procurement, Projects in Education Ministry

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting yesterday with the approval of N8.377 billion contracts for printing and other necessary materials at the National Examination Council (NECO) as well as the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

The Council at the meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari also okayed the sum of N2,578 billion for the purchase of 128 units of vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said, “Council approved three memos and all three of them are contracts. The first one is for the National Examination Council (NICO) for the printing of sensitive and necessary materials, which was given to about I think eight contractors in the sum of N5,107,364,373.62.

“The second one is a contract for the supply of 18 ambulances fitted with medical equipment to 18 of our unity schools. We have more than 100 of them for 18 we just decided to select three per geo-political zone.

“The third one is a contract for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio university in the sum of 3,269,761,783.43 to Amis Construction Nigeria limited.”

Also briefing, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, revealed that FEC also okayed the procurement of 128 operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He said, “I will just give details on approval given to the federal Road Safety Commission to procure operational vehicles. So FRSC got approval to buy operational vehicles.

‘One was given to Dangote Peugeot automobile Nigeria Limited and then the second one was for a reprocurement of saloon cars in favour of Messers Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to N2,578,948,164.36 kobo only.

“Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikaino international is to supply within 14 days. So for Dangote Peugeot it is to supply 18 Landtrek pickup at N18,172,875.00 each totalling N145,383,000.00 and 90 at N20,889,999 each totaling N1,880,099,910.00. And then for Mikaino, it is to supply 20 number Nissan Almera Acenta at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each.”