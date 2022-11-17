EGO Foundation, Access Bank, Others Equip College Students with Entrepreneurial Skills

Sunday Okobi

Enterprise, Growth, and Opportunities (EGO) Foundation, a development organisation with the goal of reducing poverty and unemployment in Africa, has launched its work skills (entrepreneurial) programme for undergraduates and fresh graduates in Nigeria.

The event, which was held at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Technical in Lagos, was the first of its kind in the College, and drew hundreds of participants (students) from the institution and beyond.

Several of the participants benefitted through scholarships into tech-related programmes, free mentoring with accomplished professionals, jobs and internships offers, as well as funding opportunities provided by the organisers.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, reminded the audience of the changing world of work and why having the right skill set can make all the difference in their careers.

According to him, “Thankfully, we have credible organisations and individuals who have partnered us on this project, and will provide all necessary skills and resources you need to succeed.”

The partners included Access Bank Plc, First Founders INC, Caladium Consulting Limited, WordenHCD Limited among others.

Also, the FCE’s Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Akinola Ojelade, who represented the institution’s registrar, noted that the skills acquisition event was timely due to the current realities of the world, as he charged the students to learn all that is necessary to make them relevant after their academic programmes.

The event featured both entrepreneurship and employability sessions with seasoned facilitators, including leading strategist, Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye, who stirred the audience through critical thinking, while successful entrepreneur, David Lanre Messan, elaborated on strategies to navigate the business space in Nigeria. Head of Human Resources at CreditWave Finance Limited, Ifreke Brendan, facilitated a CV writing workshop.

Head, Business Support at LSETF, Taiwo Olaniyan, who spoke on the various opportunities that Lagos State provides through the organisation, said: “These include grants, low-interest loans, and access to infrastructure.”

She encouraged the students not to feel too young to start their own businesses, noting that mistakes are sometimes necessary in order to become successful in any endeavour.

Olaniyan further outlined the kinds of proposals that often get the Trust Fund’s approval, adding: “The projects we support must show the capacity to create jobs.”

According to the Head, Group Sustainability Access Corporation, Access Bank Plc, she said the bank is committed to enhancing the employability as well as the entrepreneurial skills of the youths to make them employable, self-reliant and job creators.

The Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Olaniyan, thanked the headline sponsor, Access Bank, for its commitment to building a sustainable society through interventions like this, which is designed to upskill young people in the country.

EGO Foundation has teamed up with Access Bank to deliver this project in three states of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo. The project, which was flagged off today at the Federal College of Education Akoka, will be moving to Ogun and Oyo States soon.