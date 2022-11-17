CSOs,Election Monitoring Body Petition Buhari, Senate over Jigawa REC

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) under the aegis of Society Watch, and National Peace Campaign have kicked against the appointment and swearing in of Prof. Muhammad Lawal as the Jigawa State Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC)’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, saying he is as a card- carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was even as the coalition requested the immediate removal of Prof. Muhammad as INEC REC, asserting that investigations have shown that his appointment “was in clear breach of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and was also in breach of Electoral Act 2022, as amended.

The petition was coming on the heels of a recent alarm raised by the Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reform and board member of YIAGA, Nwagwu Ezenwa, who called on Buhari to investigate reports of alleged plot to undermine the 2023 general elections through the appointment of party members as REC and the plot to wave aside the use of BVAS for the elections.

In a letter jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Society Watch, Desmond Ebireri and the Head, National Peace Campaign, Valentine Opaluwa, the group said its decision was informed by previous activities and engagements of Muhammad on political party partisanship, particularly with APC in Sokoto State.

In the letter copied to the INEC Chairman, Prof Mamood Yakubu, Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the Chairman, Public Complaints Commission, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jigawa State and Director of DSS, the group said: “ In the course of our research on the newly sworn-in RECs and subsequent postings to their various states of assignments, we have discovered, specifically, Prof. Muhammad Lawal had contested Sokoto State governorship election on the platform of the

APC.

The coalition also noted that the newly sworn-in INEC REC “was a former Special Adviser to the then Sokoto State governor, Senator Magatakarda Wammako in 2019. Hence, he was actively involved in political activities in Sokoto State having participated in political meetings, rallies and conventions up till the time he was erroneously nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Sokoto State slot by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Consequently, the body expressed fear that “the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Lawal is seen as a slur on the commitment of President Buhari at ensuring, a free and credible election, noting that “commitment of President Buhari’s administration in conducting a free, fair and credible election, particularly as he round-off his second tenure of office on May 29, 2023 was the introduction of BVAS and IReV, hence, anyone who is involved in a strategic INEC office as Resident Electoral Commissioner need to be apolitical.

The letter reads in part: “Your Excellency, Prof. Lawal’s nomination, confirmation by the Nigerian Senate and his subsequent posting to Jigawa State in the Northwest, undoubtedly, a violation of Section 14(2a) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution which provides that “a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.” This petition is to draw your attention to the absurdities for quick intervention by immediate sack of the REC.

“The Nigerian Senate, particularly Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by Senator Kabir Gaya representing Kano South Senatorial district, which confirmed Prof. Lawal was not fair to the provisions of law. The security report, which we believed was diligently carried out indicted Professor Lawal as a card-carrying member of APC. He is on the APC register in his ward and an active politician who is interested in the office of Governor of Sokoto State.

“Sadly, your Excellency, inhibitions that were supposed to stop the confirmation of Professor Muhammad Lawal were in public domain and widely publicised as could be seen in the Sun Newspapers of 16th May, 2019 and other mainstream media platforms.

“The assumption of duty of Professor Lawal on 7th November, 2022, in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital was received with mixed feelings with electorates wondering what has become of INEC act that people who are non partisan shall be the ones appointed to serve as INEC officials. Moreso, other opposition political parties are currently casting doubt as to whether they would be free, fair and credible election. The people of Jigawa are allaying fears that the State REC might be sympathetic to its party, the APC.

“The fear reached a feverish pitch penultimate week by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is adjudged to be the strongest opposition in Jigawa State. Concerns are that there was destruction of PDP campaign billboards in Hadejia Local Government area of Jigawa State by thugs allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress.

“Without being partisan, there have been relative peace in Jigawa State which is occasioned by mild conduct of political parties, until the resumption of the new INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner is now raising serious concerns in the State.

“Your Excellency, our demand for the sack of Jigawa REC is aimed at nipping in the bud, anything that would be tantamount to the Global best practices in the conduct of election, particularly that the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido may have over ninety percent of the people supporting them in Jigawa State.

“The appointment of Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar as REC for Jigawa State will significantly undermine the neutrality and impartiality of the INEC and it will create mistrust in INEC and Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Even in fairness, a Delta State born personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie was rejected by the Senate during her screening in July, 2021 after she was nominated as REC.

“Delta is in the South South, and it seems Professor Lawal wasn’t given the same treatment because he comes from the same zone of the Northwest with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“For avoidance of doubt, the same Senate that rejected Onochie approved Professor Lawal appointment against the provisions of the law.

“For emphasis, Senate decision on Onochie is reproduced below:.”The committee therefore recommended that the presidential aide’s appointment be rejected.

“Mr. Gaya said she was disqualified based on federal character principles as there is currently a serving commissioner from Delta State, where she hails from.”