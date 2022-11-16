IG Orders Tight Security Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

•Takes briefing from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo CPs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Following the deteriorating security situation on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, yesterday, ordered a restructuring of the security architecture on the expressway.

A statement by Force Headquarters said the measure was designed to provide adequate deployment of officers and assets to ensure the protection of lives and property along the expressway and forestall kidnappings and other criminalities.

It said the IG issued the directive after he was briefed by the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo state commands. He added that the police was not oblivious of the prevailing security challenges on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The statement claimed the police high command was charting a path towards containing the security challenge and strategically eliminating the threats along the expressway, hence, the on-the-spot assessment of the black spots along the route by the CPs of Ogun and Oyo on the directives of the IG for enhanced safeguarding of the expressway.

The statement said, “The IG, therefore, pledged adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly, road users, hunters, community leaders, and other stakeholders, who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals, who terrorise innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution.”