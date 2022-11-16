Full House in Lisbon as Super Eagles Dare Ronaldo’s Portugal

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Apart from Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, who is believed to have skipped the international friendly with Portugal, Super Eagles Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, had the full complement of invited players for a comprehensive training session yesterday evening in Lisbon.

Portugal and Nigeria will do battle in a fiery international friendly in Lisbon on Thursday.

In camp in Lisbon are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye while the defenders on ground include; William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru.

Leicester City man, Wilfred Ndidi is leading the pack of midfielders that includes, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo as they set to do battle with Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammates.

There are also forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was the last to arrive camp on Tuesday evening.

Thursday’s encounter at the 50,000 -capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is the first-ever full international between both countries, and it promises fireworks with Portugal heading to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar the following day and Nigeria eager to blood a corp of new frontliners after narrowly failing to make the train to Qatar.

With top scorer Osimhen out on excuse of injury, Peseiro can still call on on-fire Belgium-based Onuachu, the nifty Dessers, dependable Moses Simon, France-based Moffi and the Italy-based winger Lookman to do the damage.

Portugal, 1966 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists and champions of Europe six years ago, will no doubt roll out their full arsenal, including five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo – unarguably one of the best to have played the game.

…Nigeria’s Ambassador to Portugal Urges Eagles to Win Tomorrow

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Portugal, His Excellency Alex Kefas, visited Super Eagles players after training yesterday in Lisbon.

He urged the team to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese colleague in their last pre-World Cup friendly before kicking off their campaign in Qatar next week.

In his reply, Captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong, thanked the envoy for the visit and pledged the resolve of Eagles to go for victory in the international friendly.

