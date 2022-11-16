Court Sentences Sokoto Director to 7-years Imprisonment over Job Scam

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

A federal High Court sitting in Sokoto presided over by Justice Ahmad Mahmud has sentenced one Hassan Bello, a Director with the Sokoto state Commodity Board to seven years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine over job scam.

This followed the guilty plea entered by the convict on Wednesday.

Justice Mahmud also directed him to pay a restitution of N850,000 to the victims through the EFCC and the court to be notified of the payment.

He stated that, failure to pay the restitution within six months would earn him two years imprisonment.

Justice Mahmud directed the convict to enter into an undertaking of good behavior before the Court.

Bello was said to have collected the sum of N1.3 million from Aliyu Adamu-Tsaki, Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Salihu and 43 others under the pretence of securing an employment for them with the board.

When the victims discovered they were scammed by the convict they reported the matter to Economic and financial crime commission .

The EFCC later took up the matter. When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday the accused pleaded guilty and was sentenced by the judge.