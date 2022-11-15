IPU Launches N500m Appeal Fund for Agbana of Isanlu’s Palace

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

In line with the determinations to complement the government’s efforts for the development of Isanlu Community, the Isanlu Progressive Union has launched N500 million Appeal Fund for the construction of the Ultra-Modern Palace for Agabana of Isanlu in Yagaba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The fund raising was part of the activities that were organised by leadership of Isanlu Progressive Union (IPU) that has concluded arrangements to mark the second coronation anniversary ceremony of the Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi.

In a statement signed that was signed by the National President of IPU, Mr. Adedayo Kayode, stated that the coronation anniversary ceremony would hold on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Isanlu.

According to him, the ceremony would feature a N500 million appeal fund for the building of a new Agbana of Isanlu Palace’s complex in Isanlu.

The Chairman, Agbana Palace Building Committee, Capt. Ayodele Arogbonlo, disclosed that the proposed palace complex would have a King’s Court, Guest Wing, Royal Pavilion and Arcade, a Multipurpose Hall, Traditional Council Wing and the Administrative Wing among several other features.

Arogbonlo enjoined all Isanlu sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to contribute generously to the appeal fund and endeavour to grace the occasion.

The Agbana of Isanlu is a first class traditional ruler and Chairman, Yagba East Traditional Council, therefore, deserved an ultra-modern palace in line with the standard practice in Yoruba.