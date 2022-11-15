‘Drug Allegation against Tinubu Shows Atiku, Obi Manifesting Defeat’

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



A group named National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu(NUMBAT), has said the allegation of drug dealings against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an indication that the major opposition parties have foreseen failure ahead of 2023.

NUMBAT regretted how the duo of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, had allegedly resorted to character assassination, saying this substantiated the fact that defeat was already staring them in the face.

Director General of NUMBAT and former member, House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, said this at a press conference held in Ado Ekiti, yesterday.

Faparusi lambasted the opposition for exhuming a case that had long been consigned to the dustbin of history, saying this desperation won’t help the duo of Atiku, Obi and other purveyors of lies in 2023.

The former Ekiti Commissioner, described Tinubu as a leader with uncommon touch and demonstrable ability, as exemplified in the radical way he developed Lagos during his eight years reign.

The former National Assembly member charged the opposition to campaign based on records, rather than character assassination that would further dim their hope of upstaging the ruling party in 2023.

Faparusi, who described Tinubu as a well established technocrat and accomplished Nigerian since the 80’s said: “These character assassination and exhumation of fake and dead news won’t help the opposition, it will further create problem for them.

“Nigerians had at various fora appealed to the presidential candidates to campaign based on records. Rather than embracing this, they kept digging out fake news because they didn’t have good records to campaign with.

“Rather than displaying desperate and inordinate presidential ambition, former Vice President Atiku should tell Nigerians what happened to the $16 bilion his failed party, PDP spent on power in its 16 years of ignoble reign.

“Let him also convince Nigerians about how he mismanaged the privatisation of national assets put under him as the Chairman, National Privatisation Committee during the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“As for Peter Obi, let him and other wailers supporting him tell Nigerians how his tenure was the most troubled and most unsecured in terms of security in history of Anambra State before calling out Tinubu, who is widely regarded as the most successful governor in history of Nigeria.

“It sounds so unfathomable that Obi, who couldn’t bring development to an 18-Local government Anambra State, had been boasting around that he would make Nigeria a paradise. What a fallacy!

“Let the duo just resign to fate and have that believe that Nigerians across the South and North have made up their minds to vote for Tinubu in 2023. This desperation won’t help them in any way, they have already lost the battle”.