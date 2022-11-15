Delta Clerics Vow to Campaign for Victory of Labour Party Guber Candidate

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group of pastors in Delta State under the umbrella of Nigeria Ministers in Politics (NMP) has vowed to campaign for the victory of Labour Party’s (LP) Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Deacon Kennedy Pela as the next governor of Delta State.

The NMP expressed its believe in Pela’s dream to remove Deltans from the shackles of poverty, pain and improve the quality of lives of the people of the state.

The pastors, who gathered at Open Heaven Hall, Ubeji, during the weekend to receive Pela said that they have looked at his antecedents and believed that he is someone that could truly change the state from the present worrisome situation to a better life.

The Convener of the NMP, Rev. Francis Bobor, who spoke on behalf of the ministers said that the sole aim of the association is to sensitise voters on the importance of voting, and how to guard against vote-buying, encourage them to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and the need to for the electorates to vote credible candidates into positions in the forthcoming general election.

Bobor urged Deltans to vote with the right conscience during the polls, and advised those who intend to vote for the Presidential Candidate of LP, Mr. Peter Obi, to also vote for the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

He said: “As good as voting for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, it is also necessary to vote the Delta Labour Party gubernatorial candidate who will work side by side with him. We must stand to reject the fake promises of expired politicians that did not do much when they had the opportunity to do so.

“We will work to make sure that pastors across the state direct their voters toward credible leaders. If you vote for only Peter Obi, you may not be able to reach Abuja, but when you have a governor of the same party with him, you can get free and easy access to everything.

This is why we are happy to endorse Pela of the Labour Party as our candidate. We will go out there to preach Labour Party in our various ministries,” he said.

Pela, while thanking the ministers for their show of love towards him and his party, said that his dream to become the next governor of Delta State was God’s call to him many years ago.

He said the moment has come and promised to turn Delta State around for good with focus on instituting an enduring peace, creating job opportunities by aligning with Mr. Obi to move Delta State from consumption to production, improve the lives of the people by placing focus on health and education of all Deltans, and many more when he assumes office.