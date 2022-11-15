2023: Peace Committee Worries over Conduct of Politicians

•Urges presidential candidates to rein in their spokesmen

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Peace Committee, has raised concerns over infractions being committed by candidates of political parties and their spokesmen in the ongoing electioneering activities.

It urged all the candidates to rein in their spokespersons and those, who claimed to represent them and their parties in the public media.

Going forward, the peace committee urged the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law with the understanding that everyone would be held accountable for their actions, no matter their status.

In a statement jointly signed by Co-conveners of the National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, (retd) and Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the committee said it had become evident that some of the political actors had not learnt any lessons from the past.

The statement read: “Nigerians are genuinely concerned, troubled and disappointed by the conduct and attitude of some of the political actors in the last few weeks. Nigerians have been fed a menu of intemperate language, intimidation and outright violence in the field of the campaigns.

“It is evident that some of our actors have not learnt any lessons from the past. There is an increasing tone of desperation, if not incitement, among some of the contestants and members of their parties. Intra and inter party wrangling still persist, with occasions of violence. In desperation, some selfish political actors use these strategies to pursue their frivolous ambitions in the courts.”

NPC recalled that when all the presidential candidates and the party chairmen signed the Peace Accord, they were committed to infusing a sense of decency, civility and nobility tothe political process, adding that political actors could not pretend to be oblivious of the content of the Peace Accord they signed.

According to the committee, Nigerians expected that as men and women of honour, the candidates and their parties would be committed to keeping their words.

NPC said it had watched with utter sadness and deep concern, the deterioration in the communication of fundamental issues among the politicians since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, lifted the ban on political campaigns on September 28th, 2022.

“We call on all the candidates to rein in their spokespersons and those, who claim to represent them and their parties in the public media. All candidates will be held responsible for what is said on their behalf or of their party.

“Aggressive and abusive language only diminishes the integrity of the individuals, their candidates and their parties. Nigerians should be ready to punish instigators of violence by isolating them or their candidates.

“We call on the federal and state governments to ensure a level playing field for all parties in the course of the campaigns. Access to federal or state facilities must be open to all candidates as long as they meet their financial and other commitments to using the facilities.

“It is morally wrong to abuse the power of incumbency by subverting the efforts of those who are in opposition to the status quo. Parties and citizens do not lose their rights, because they are opposed to the party in power. All citizens are above political parties.”

NPC further recalled that the presidential candidates and their running mates had met and participated in the signing of the Peace Accord too at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Since its successful outing preceding the 2015 presidential election, the signing of the Peace Accord, has become embedded in our electioneering activities. Over the years, the event has elevated the level of trust and confidence among ordinary Nigerians in the Democratic process. Some have even called for the institutionalisation of the process into our democratic process due to its moral significance,” it said.

NPC said it has continued to maintain its partnership with the INEC to deliver peaceful elections in our country, adding also that the international community had taken very keen interest in the development and progress of Nigeria on the path of democracy.

To this end, NPC said it has continued to work with and received high level delegations from Europe and the United States of America interested in the nation’s elections.

It stated: “We appreciate the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari in collaboration with the National Assembly has shown their commitment to ensuring the successful elections. On our part, we, the members of the Peace Committee, are also encouraged by the progress and innovation that INEC, has continued to make under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“All Nigerians can testify to this development by the successes recorded in the peaceful conduct of the off-cycle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. We are not where we want to be, yet, but we are right to assume that we can do more.”

The NPC noted that Security agencies have continued to do their best as they monitored security developments across the country.

“We continue to encourage them to ensure that the right environment is created for peaceful elections. During the signing of the Peace Accord, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Baba Usman, called attention to the fact that the federal government does not recognise any of the many security outfits that have mushroomed across the country.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law with the understanding that everyone will be held accountable for their actions, no matter their status. We wish to call on the media to remain focused in managing information. The social media is with us and it can be a tool for good if only we decide to use it for peaceful purposes.

“Citizens must be more discreet in the kind of information that they circulate on various platforms. Individuals must take responsibility for what they read. We encourage the Youth to be more restrained and to use their numbers well so as to guard their future,” it said.