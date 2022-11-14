UFC 281: Adesanya, Pereira Rematch Imminent after Defeat of Nigerian

With no Nigerian holding any major belt in the famous Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC), President Dana White has suggested that there could be a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Pereira secured an impressive win at Madison Square Garden early hours of Sunday to claim the UFC middleweight title.

A little over a month ago, another Nigerian, Kamaru Usman lost his title to Leon Edward on technical knockout in a bout he controlled and yesterday, his friend, Adesanya lost his bid in the middle weight class to the Brazillian fighter in America.

Although Pereira is now leading 3-0 in the lifetime series, White indicates that another fight could follow.

As reported by MMA Junkie, White said: “(Adesanya) wanted this fight. A lot of people talk publicly and it’s a whole different story behind the scenes. That guy is an absolute stud. He always wants to stay active.

“In a fight that most guys would stall, ‘Give me more time. Give me this, that,’ he dove right into this fight. His only loss was when he tried to move up in weight to 205. You’ve got to respect him as champ and what he’s done… I wouldn’t rule (an immediate rematch) out.”

Adesanya was on the back foot early on but badly wobbled Pereira at the end of the first round.

Pereira eventually managed to regain his composure and caused problems for Adesanya in the second round.

Adesanya dominated in the third round, and he also demonstrated his experience and intelligence in the fourth round.

In the final round Adesanya hurt himself while checking a kick and Pereira seized his opportunity, unleashing a barrage of blows and eventually prevailing.