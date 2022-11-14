Tinubu Donates N40m Relief Materials to Edo Flood Victims



Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N40 million to victims of flood in Edo state.

The flood affected about 32,893 persons in Etsako Central, Etsako East and Esan South East local governments of Edo state respectively.



Presenting the money on behalf of Tinubu at the Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDP) at Oghomere community in Etsako Central local government of Edo state, the former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, said Tinubu who is contesting for president under the APC, said, “I should relate his message to the people affected by flood victims in Edo to cushion the impact of the flood on them.”



He added: “Tinubu wanted to come by himself the other time but the helicopters he wanted to use has problem and couldn’t come, but because of the urgency to help people affected by flood, he said I should donate this N40 million to all the flood victims in Edo state”

He said the money was for the people whose farms and property were affected by flood irrespective of party affiliation, adding that the money was to be shared among the flood victims in the three local governments affected.



“Etsako Central which has over 19,061 affected persons has N20 million, Etsako East with over 7,742 persons got N12 million while Esan South East with over 6,000 victims got N8 million. This is how he help all the people affected by flood in Nigeria,” he said.



He added, “you should vote for him so as to be able to perpetually solve the problem of the devastated in the country that he would build a dam that would be used to collect the water released by Lado dam Cameroon. If you vote for us, we will give you more.”



He said on his own, he had earlier donated 3,000 bags of rice to the flood victims in the area to cushion the effect of the flood on them.

“You people know what I did for you when I was the governor and I want you to also vote for me to go to senate and you will get more,” he added.



He urged the people to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections so as to get more dividends of democracy.

Responding on behalf of the community, Alhaji Waziri Oshiomah , commended Tinubu for the donation, assuring that the people will vote for Tinubu.