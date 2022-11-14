Irabor Charges Students to Defend Sovereignty of Nigeria

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Yinka Kolawole in Oshogbo



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has called on students in Nigeria to rise up and defend the country against anyone threatening its sovereignty.

Irabor, who made the call at the weekend during the inauguration of the newly renovated Students’ Union (SU) building of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, named after Ken Saro-Wiwa, said students have a responsibility to be at the forefront of change that would move the country forward, insisting that the sovereignty of the country must not be threatened.

Present at the event, which coincided with the 25th year remembrance of the late environmental activist and unveiling of the Peace and Leadership Centre in his honour, included top military officers, the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Adebayo Bamire; Students’ Union President, Olayiwola Folahan, and Speaker, Students’ Representatives Council (SRC), Ajadi Toheeb Babatunde.

The renovation of the building was a collaboration between the Students’ Union representatives, the leadership of the university and a committee of peace and unity ambassadors led by Irabor.

He assured the students that the armed forces would continue to play their part in defending the sovereignty of the country as provided by the constitution, maintaining that students, as the future of the country, must not hesitate to wage war against the enemies of the unity and peace of the country.

Irabor stated that the students must be part of the work in progress and not see themselves as part of those working for the disintegration of the country, adding that those among them who want to be in leadership positions in the future should endeavour to embrace leadership skills while still in school.

The CDS said: “This great establishment which I hold in high esteem made great impact in my life, and I did not shy away in telling my friends. The renovation is to give back to the institution that made such impact on us, and as well a starting point to bring value into the way we do things. It is important that the students be at the forefront of change we need in this country.

“The sovereignty of our country should not be threatened. As students, you have a role to play in ensuring that the sovereignty of our country is not under threat and we need you to be part of the work in progress of this country.”

The university vice chancellor, who appreciated the gesture on behalf of students and staff of the institution, urged other alumni to remember their Alma Mata, saying: “You have done us good and I am particularly happy. Alumni should try as much as possible to come back to the university because the government cannot do everything for us. On behalf of the Council, Senate, principal officers, staff and students, we appreciate you.”