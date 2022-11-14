  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

BOI Wins Four International Banking, Sustainability Awards

Business | 3 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has won four international awards in recognition of its developmental impact, commitment to sustainable banking principles and innovative capital raising activities.

The bank received the  ‘Best Development Bank- Africa 2022’ award at the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards; ‘Most Sustainable Bank 2022, Nigeria’ at the World Finance Banking Awards; ‘Best SME Partner Bank of the Year’ and ‘CEO of the Year’ at The European Magazine Global Banking and Finance Awards. The awards were presented in the heart of London’s financial center.

These acolades came on the back of BOI’s impressive capital raising streak which has resulted in a total of $5 billion raised in the last five years, under Pitan’s leadership.   

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, commenting on these awards in a statement said: “We are committed to driving impact in Nigeria’s industrial sector by supporting micro, small, medium and large enterprises to achieve sustained growth that generates considerable multiplier effects such as industrialization, job creation, and poverty alleviation for the economy.”

 “Our dedication to building a resilient organization that can respond to the needs of our customers and operating challenges is unwavering. In the past 5 years, we have raised over $5 billion from the International Debt Market towards enhancing our capital base to support our customers and the real sector in Nigeria. This has significantly strengthened the bank’s capacity to continue to provide the much needed finance required by Nigerian enterprises to thrive and scale-up their business operations”, Mr. Pitan added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.