BOI Wins Four International Banking, Sustainability Awards

Nume Ekeghe

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has won four international awards in recognition of its developmental impact, commitment to sustainable banking principles and innovative capital raising activities.

The bank received the ‘Best Development Bank- Africa 2022’ award at the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards; ‘Most Sustainable Bank 2022, Nigeria’ at the World Finance Banking Awards; ‘Best SME Partner Bank of the Year’ and ‘CEO of the Year’ at The European Magazine Global Banking and Finance Awards. The awards were presented in the heart of London’s financial center.

These acolades came on the back of BOI’s impressive capital raising streak which has resulted in a total of $5 billion raised in the last five years, under Pitan’s leadership.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, commenting on these awards in a statement said: “We are committed to driving impact in Nigeria’s industrial sector by supporting micro, small, medium and large enterprises to achieve sustained growth that generates considerable multiplier effects such as industrialization, job creation, and poverty alleviation for the economy.”

“Our dedication to building a resilient organization that can respond to the needs of our customers and operating challenges is unwavering. In the past 5 years, we have raised over $5 billion from the International Debt Market towards enhancing our capital base to support our customers and the real sector in Nigeria. This has significantly strengthened the bank’s capacity to continue to provide the much needed finance required by Nigerian enterprises to thrive and scale-up their business operations”, Mr. Pitan added.