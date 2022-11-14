2023: Tinubu/Shetima Not Difficult to Sell, Says Emerhor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Director, Directorate of Contacts and Mobilisation South-South for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were good products and not difficult to sell.

The former APC governorship candidate, at the inaugural meeting of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilisation South-South for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, weekend, urged members of the directorate to work assiduously to deliver the APC, presidential ticket and other candidates of the party.

Emerhor also reminded the members that they were uniquely appointed in recognition of their individual political experiences and capacities, adding that their appointment came with huge responsibilities.



“We were uniquely appointed to this directorate in recognition of our individual political experiences and acknowledged capacities. This appointment, therefore, comes with huge responsibilities. It is a call to action, action to work assiduously to deliver our candidate.

“The South-South is a peculiarly difficult one with respect to our party. PDP has retained dominance in this region and indeed produced a President of Nigeria from 2009 to 2015,” he said.



Emerhor, however, accused the PDP governors from the zone of squandering federally allocated resources to the region, adding that the South South governors have managed to continue to pass the blame for the underdevelopment of the region to the federal government and advising the directorate to get ready to work hard and take over the region for APC.



He noted that though the task of delivering the zone would not be an easy one, the failure of the past PDP government, coupled with the good candidates APC was presenting has made the work easier, adding: “Our principals, Tinubu/Shettima are good products to sell. Their achievements and their manifesto make our job easy.



“The leadership of our directorate has also decided to set up a decentralised structure that will ensure we deliver the results. As you know, crisscrossing the terrain of our region is difficult and costly. To this end, most of our programmes and activities shall be state-based instead of region-based.

“Only very few activities shall require all of the states to converge in one location. In this regard, we are to set up state directorates in each of the 6 states. These directorates shall have state directors and other complimentary officers mirroring the central directorate,” he stated.