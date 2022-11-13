Sanwo-Olu Advocates Dialogue, Non-violent Approach in Conflict Resolution

* Lagos emerges overall best at Eko NAFEST 2022

Charles Ajunwa

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advocated the use of dialogue and nonviolent approach in resolving differences in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this Sunday at the closing ceremony of Eko NAFEST 2022 held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, called on all the participating states to use the spirit of the cultural festival to promote peace and peaceful coexistence.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Femi Hamzat, said: “While it is almost impossible not to have our differences, considering the multiplicity of our culture and languages as Nigerians, we must always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approach in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence.

“Lagos emerged as the overall best state at this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) with the theme: ‘Culture and Peaceful Coexistence’.

“I plead with all participants at this event to continue to imbibe the good virtues learnt through the platform of this year’s NAFEST and also share these good lessons with your kinsmen in your respective states.”

The governor, who commended the concept of NAFEST and involvement of school children, said: “It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth-related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it.

“One of the lessons from this year’s NAFEST is that if we pay cursory attention to harnessing the differences in our culture, it can assist in building consensus and bond of friendship towards genuine reconciliation that will promote the much needed unity, reduce tension and tribal conflicts in the country.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the lofty memories of this year’s festival and the city of Lagos will remain evergreen for all of you.

“We all have demonstrated what it means to co-exist peacefully in our various interactions through the different games and other cultural activities that took place over the past few days at the National Institute of Sports building at the National Stadium, Surulere.

“It is instructive to note that although winners have emerged in the various categories of the competitions, the emphasis is not on who won or otherwise; what is of uttermost importance is that these games and cultural competitions have united all the participants as one which to me, is the spirit of this national festival.

“Apart from the platform for cultural exchange which this festival provides, a lot of businesses, hospitality outlets, transportation, among others have felt the impact of the huge contingents that gathered here in Lagos for this Eko Nafest 2022.”

Sanwo-Olu, who unveiled the 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria’, commended the children that paid a visit to his wife, Ibijoke, said the story of Precious Olabanjo, an SSS 2 student with Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State, touched him greatly.

“The most striking part of her story was her determination and conviction that she would make her school and Ondo State proud by going back home with good reports and laurels.

“Precious was not alone, some other children participants shared almost similar stories about their expectations for attending this event and I am very pleased that the expectations of these children were not dashed as some of them are now proud owners of laptops, tablets and other gift items courtesy of our Mama NAFEST.

“I must commend the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event. This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity.

“The main organiser of this annual event which is the National Council for Arts and Culture should continue to engage more children in this competition, introduce them to our cultural heritage and sustain the children corner of this competition so that more talents can be discovered and groomed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe, said Nigeria has changed positively with the celebration of arts and culture.

He said Rivers and Ogun States, which came with 1,000 and 300 contingents and others, contributed massively to the economy of Lagos State.

Runsewe commended the First Lady of Lagos for donating laptops and tablets to all the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the overall best state category, Rivers and Bayelsa States emerged second, while Bayelsa came third