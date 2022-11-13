Obi: I Will Rebuild Nigeria, Stop Treasury Looting

*Cautions supporters, LP candidates against insulting opponents

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has promised to rebuild the country and stop treasury looters if elected president in 2023.

Obi made the promise at the weekend while addressing party supporters during a rally at the Baptist Convention Ground in Benin-City.

He said the forthcoming elections should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments but on competency and one who could deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.



Obi also cautioned his supporters, popularly called ‘Obidients’, and candidates contesting under the party at all levels, to desist from insulting others during the course of campaigns.

“We will stop people from looting the nation’s treasury,” he said.

He assured the people, particularly youths and women, of his commitment to securing the nation for the people’s overall interest.

“It’s about you (referring to the youths); with you, we will take back this country.



“Labour Party will stop nepotism; that is my commitment,” the presidential hopeful said.

Obi further promised that if elected president of Nigeria, the people would no longer go to bed hungry.

While receiving Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, in his palace, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, said the presidential candidate’s reputation preceded him.

The monarch told Obi that there were temptations in office and asked if he could resist them.



The traditional ruler maintained that the Benin throne, right from time immemorial, had remained apolitical as he was the father to all.

He said the throne was interested in the one who had the interest of Nigerians at heart, one who could make life meaningful for all.

Responding to the Oba’s questions about resisting temptations associated with the office, Obi said he and his running mate would do all in their powers to resist and fight corruption in the country.



He noted that the forthcoming elections should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments but on competency.

Obi said his campaign had been going round the country with a view to saving her from her present predicament, adding that Nigerians want to take the country back from a few individuals.



He added: “We want to save this country from its present predicament, and that is why we have been going round the country. It is now the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from a few individuals. The next year’s election should not be based on ethnicity, it shouldn’t be on religion.”

Obi promised to run a responsible government, adding, “We want a responsible government, and we are exactly going to do that. I assure you that in our government, we will work; we will talk to the people and royal fathers like you; we will give them a voice.

He assured Nigerians that if elected, his government would leverage the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.



In another development, Obi has cautioned his supporters, popularly called ‘Obidients’, and candidates contesting under the party at all levels, to desist from insulting others during campaigns.

The presidential candidate was specifically referring to a comment made by the LP governorship candidate in Benue State describing the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, as a “deceit.”



Obi, who made the call via his Twitter handle on Friday evening, urged his supporters and LP candidates to stick to issue-based campaigns and desist from name-calling and derogatory statements against others.

He said, “Nigeria has very huge problems and is currently at risk of implosion from economic hardship and insecurity. The focus, therefore, should be on how to deal with the deleterious consequences of a tanking economy, pervasive insecurity and the many other challenges that the nation is contending with rather than degenerating into name-calling.



“Specifically during our recent campaign in Benue, a candidate referred to the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, as a ‘deceit’. That is unacceptable to us.”

Obi further stated that everyone had their flaws and shortcomings, himself included while adding that Ortom has always been a patriotic Nigerian.



He tweeted, “the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, remains a very patriotic Nigerian, who has always spoken for the best interest of his people and Nigeria in general. We all have our shortcomings, I have mine, and so do others. But we should not refer to people in such a derogatory manner.

“I call on the Labour Party faithful, especially candidates at all levels, including my supporters to desist from name calling or derogating anyone, groups of persons or religions.

“I wish all our candidates, including myself, well in the forthcoming elections,” he added.