1,800 Attacks, 5,700 Dead: UNHCR Warns Lake Chad Crisis Spiralling Out of Control

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad Basin has taken a deadly turn, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealing that nearly 1,800 security incidents claimed more than 5,700 lives in just nine months, underscoring the worsening insecurity gripping parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The alarming figures, released by the UN refugee agency on Friday, paint a grim picture of a region increasingly overwhelmed by killings, kidnappings, attacks on civilians, village raids, explosions and violent clashes involving armed groups.

According to UNHCR, the incidents were recorded between September 2025 and May 2026 across the Lake Chad Basin, which spans northeastern Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, highlighting what the agency described as a rapidly deteriorating security environment with devastating humanitarian consequences.

Presenting the assessment in Geneva, UNHCR Deputy Director for the West and Central Africa Bureau, Andrew Wyllie, warned that the region was approaching a dangerous tipping point as escalating violence continues to drive displacement, deepen humanitarian needs and threaten years of fragile gains made in stabilising conflict-affected communities.

The agency disclosed that the number of recorded security incidents across the Lake Chad Basin has surged by 80 per cent between January 2024 and April 2026, reflecting the increasing intensity and frequency of attacks by armed groups.

UNHCR identified Borno State in northeastern Nigeria as the epicentre of the crisis, where repeated attacks by non-state armed groups, ongoing military operations and persistent insecurity along major roads and displacement routes continue to force thousands of families from their homes while severely restricting humanitarian access.

The report warned that the impact of the violence is no longer confined to Nigeria’s northeast, with displacement, insecurity and growing competition over scarce resources spilling into other parts of the country, including the northwest and the Middle Belt, raising fears of wider regional instability.

The agency said more than 77,500 people have been displaced across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger since January this year alone. Among them are over 16,000 Nigerians who fled renewed attacks in the northeast and crossed into Niger’s Diffa Region, where humanitarian agencies are providing emergency assistance.

UNHCR also expressed concern over the increasingly cross-border nature of the violence, noting that attacks in one country are now triggering fresh displacement into neighbouring states, complicating humanitarian response efforts.

Beyond the death toll, civilians continue to bear the heaviest burden of the conflict. Protection monitoring conducted by the agency shows that one in every five households in affected communities no longer feels safe where they live, while women and girls face growing risks of violence amid inadequate protection services.

Children remain among the worst affected, with around half of school-age children in the hardest-hit areas no longer attending school, while the number of separated and unaccompanied children continues to rise across conflict-affected communities.

UNHCR warned that without urgent international intervention, the worsening insecurity could reverse years of humanitarian and stabilization efforts across the Lake Chad Basin.

The agency appealed for an additional $29 million to sustain emergency operations through December 2026, insisting that timely funding is critical to maintaining protection services, supporting displaced populations and preventing the crisis from escalating into an even deeper regional emergency.