FG To Reopen Borno’s Trade Corridors Through Rehabilitation Of State’s Roads 

* Shettima: Road projects will boost commerce, post-insurgency recovery in N’east

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government on Saturday flagged off the rehabilitation of the Bama-Banki Road and Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road in Borno State, describing the projects as strategic corridors for trade, agriculture, security access and post-insurgency recovery in the North-east.

The government particularly said road infrastructure remains inseparable from the region’s quest for lasting peace and economic recovery.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who performed the flag-off on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said the road projects reflect the administration’s commitment to restoring mobility, rebuilding economic confidence and reconnecting communities that have endured years of insecurity and infrastructural neglect.

Shettima said the two corridors would strengthen cross-border economic activity and widen the reach of security agencies across the North-east.

According to him, roads determine whether farmers can move produce to markets, traders can reach customers, children can access schools, patients can reach healthcare facilities and security agencies can respond to communities in time.

“Roads are the live wire of our commercial engagements. They determine whether the farmer reaches the market, the trader reaches the customer, the child reaches school, the patient reaches care, and security agencies reach communities in time,” the vice-president said.

He noted that President Tinubu had made infrastructure a central priority because poor road networks impose heavy costs on households, businesses and communities.

Shettima noted that bad roads slow commerce, raise the cost of food, isolate communities, discourage investment and weaken the productive capacity of local economies.

He also observed that in a region still recovering from the impact of insurgency, road rehabilitation must be treated as both an economic and security intervention.

The vice-president said damaged routes make movement difficult for citizens and also limit the ability of security personnel to patrol, protect and respond swiftly to emergencies.

“Bad roads are also a security risk. A corridor that is difficult for citizens to travel is equally difficult for security personnel to patrol and protect,” he said.

Shettima described the Bama-Banki corridor as a route of “special strategic weight”, adding that the Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala road forms part of the same vision to reconnect communities and restore confidence across Borno State.

He explained that the projects would include bridges, drainage, safety facilities and other supporting infrastructure, just as he said the reinforced concrete pavement planned for the corridor reflects the administration’s focus on durability, stronger supervision and value for public resources.

The vice-president commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for placing infrastructure at the heart of the state’s reconstruction agenda, saying the partnership between the Federal Government and Borno State demonstrates what can be achieved when institutions work together in the interest of citizens.

Shettima also praised the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo and the Borno State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Adam Bukar Balarabe, for their roles in advancing the projects.

Assuring residents of Bama, Banki, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala and other communities along the corridors, the vice-president said the projects would be pursued to completion.

Accorfing to him, “Promises acquire meaning when citizens can drive on the roads, move their goods, reach their families, and live with greater security.”

He added that the Federal Government would continue to work with the state government, contractors, host communities and relevant institutions to ensure the roads become pathways of commerce, security and renewed confidence.

Earlier, Governor Zulum said his administration is ready to reposition the state for business, noting that the completion of the two roads will enhance economic activities in Borno State as well as Chad, Cameron and Niger Republics.

Stressing that infrastructure are the pillars of socio-economic development across the world, the governor thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the development, peace and security of the entire North-east region.

He pledged more votes for the president in next year’s election, thanking him for choosing Shettima as his running mate.

Zulum also thanked the Dangote conglomerate for supporting Borno State with schools, clinics and food items worth over N2 billion and another N1.5 billion to NEMA to help support flood victims in Borno State among many other forms of support.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works, Umahi, said the two projects flagged off on Saturday, first awarded in 2021 at over N55 billion, now stand at over N70 billion and N67 billion respectively for the phase one of the Bama-Banki and Dikwa-Gamboru roads.

He thanked Governor Zulum for supporting the projects, saying President Tinubu is destined to move Nigeria forward by completing all abandoned projects.

“He (president) is a great thinker and a person who is poised to do the unthinkabke. Under his watch, these projects will be actualized,” Umahi said.

On his part, the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, Senator Mohammed Tahir Mongonu, said the flagg-off was a good step towards expanding the economy, as it serves as a trade link to the trans-saharan corridor.

He said when completed, the roads will transform the economy and enhance the development of the North-east zone and Nigeria at large, adding that it will also help avert the problem of insecurity in the North-east.

Also, President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, whose conglomerate is collaborating with the Federal Government in providing funding through tax relief, said the projects will facilitate trade relations between Nigeria and three neighbouring countries.

“This is a historic occasion that boosts connectinty in West Africa,” the business mogul said, praising the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors for national transformation.

“With over 1,000 kilometers worth over N3 trillion already executed by our group of companies, we are ready to do more,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, as part of his engagements in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday, Shettima also attended the wedding fatiha of five sons of his close associate, Alhaji Ali Gujja, popularly called Empire.

He also graced the wedding fatiha of the daughter of another of his friend, Alhaji Bala Mohammed Bukar, all within the Maiduguri metropolis.

At the wedding of one of the five sons of Gujja, which represented the others, the vice-president stood in for the father of the bride; Hauwa, while Governor Zulum stood in for the father of the groom, Aliyu.

The vice-president wished all the couples long life and happy married lives as they start their new homes.