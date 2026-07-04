Abia PDP Candidate Faults Okada Ban, Promises Welfarist Govt that Will Humanise Policies

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has faulted the ban on operations of commercial motorcycles by the state government in without providing alternative means of livelihood for the operators, assuring that a PDP administration in the state would humanize policies.

Anosike who was addressing journalists in Umuahia, also picked hole in the retirement of civil servants who served as directors for eight years by the Dr. Alex Otti-led administration.

“If you are not up to 60 years, and you have not served for 35 years, I won’t retire you because I heard 10,000 civil servants were retired by this government,” Anosike alleged, emphasizing that a welfarist would not do it.”

It would be recalled that the Abia State government recently restricted commercial motorcycles operators from plying some routes in the metropolitan areas of Aba, Ohafia and Umuahia, warning that defaulters risk N20,000 fine and impoundment of their bikes.

Government explained that the measure was for public safety.

But Anosike said the welfare of the operators should have been considered.

“Before making the policy, what comes first is, that is their means of livelihood. So what substitutes the ban? Are they thrown into the market without a means of livelihood?” he asked.

He argued for upgrading rather than outright bans. “If you have a typist using a manual typewriter and you want electronic, you send the person for a refresher course. You don’t sack. Welfarists think of people in making policies,” he said.

Describing himself as a welfarist, Anosike said governance should not be measured by infrastructure alone. “Infrastructure is beautiful. But the true measurement of good governance is the people. We need to be alive to use infrastructure. Development must be holistic, not selective,” he stated.

He insisted that Abia is “poorly managed, not poor,” and said funds exist to drive broader development. “There are pockets of small developments here and there. It is not commensurate with the funds that come into the state. Abians deserve more,” he added.

On the economy, Anosike said he would reopen several shut-down cottage industries. He cited gypsum and limestone at Lokpanta in commercial quantities. “Industries must work. What it requires is a government that is responsive, that thinks outside the box,” he said.

He also promised a total overhaul of the salary structure across LGAs, the judiciary, and civil service, a civil service college with an executive lounge, discounted civil service club, and car loans for qualified workers. “Abia workers will get car loans. These are things that make life easy. That’s how a welfarist thinks,” he said.

He maintained that his welfarist philosophy sets him apart in the race, pledging a government that prioritizes people’s well-being over politics.

According to him, leadership reflects the character of the holder. “If a good man gets power, power becomes good. A wicked man gets power, power becomes wicked. Same thing with money. It takes the character of the holder,” he stated.

“I’m a welfarist. That is what is different. I believe in the welfare of everyone. No one around me suffers. I don’t take what belongs to anyone,” he said.

On local government autonomy, Anosike said he would review the joint account law. “Local government funds should be used to develop local governments. If it’s meant for Bende, you should see it developing Bende. As a lawyer, we play by the rules, by the books,” he said.

He also proposed an Abia Rural Development Agency to drive rural development.

He said he is in the race because the current government has not done enough. “If they’ve done very well, I will have no business here. I think we need change. We can do much more. That’s why I’m here,” Anosike stated. He said his campaign is fully costed and he is prepared for the capital-intensive race, addressing that he has no godfather.