Jude Idada’s ‘Kofa’ Wins Best Film at AFRIFF 2022

Nigeria Prize for Literature winner and multi-award-winning filmmaker Jude Idada’s feature film, ‘Kofa’ won the coveted award of Best Film at the Globe Awards of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2022.

‘Kofa’ is an engaging psychological thriller about a group of eight people in their underwear who wake up to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there in order to marshal out a plan, evade the armed man and escape.

“Kofa is proof that once your heart and mind are in the right place, the impossible becomes possible,” said Idada. “We made this film with love, grit, perseverance, and belief. It is gratifying to see not only that it has won awards but more that it has been so warmly received by viewers. Everyone is talking about ‘Kofa’. Everyone is talking about the message at its core, and the possibilities and potentials it reveals that exists in our country.”

Written, directed, and produced by Jude Idada alongside a producing team of Chibuzo “Chibie” Louis-Okoye, Femi D Ogunsanwo, and Steve Sodiya, the film also features a star-studded cast of Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, and Enyinna Nwigwe, among others.

‘Kofa’ also took home the awards for Best Screenplay for Jude Idada and Best Actor award for Daniel Etim-Effiong out of the six nominations it received. The other nominations were Best Actress award for Zainab Balogun, Best Director for Jude Idada and the Audience Choice award.