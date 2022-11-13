Buhari Condemns Istanbul Blast that Claimed Lives

*Says attack despicable, cowardly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “despicable and cowardly,” the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion that rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey.

In a reaction to the incident, the President, in a release issued on Sunday evening by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident, assuring the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, that the government and people of Nigeria will continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.

According to him, “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”