  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Buhari Condemns Istanbul Blast that Claimed Lives

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

*Says attack despicable, cowardly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “despicable and cowardly,” the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion that rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey.

In a reaction to the incident, the President, in a release issued on Sunday evening by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident, assuring the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, that the government and people of Nigeria will continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.

According to him, “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.