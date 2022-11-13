  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

#AriseTVPresidentialTownhallSeries: I Will Support Creation of State Police, Says Umeadi

Breaking | 10 hours ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has said that if elected he will work to create state police to help tackle worrisome insecurity in the country.

Speaking at the ongoing Arise News Presidential Town Hall  Series 2 in Abuja, Umeadi said he will support the creation of state police in the country as means of addressing the persisting insecurity. 

“I support the creation of state police by amending the country’s constitution”,  he said.

He also said that he supports the establishment of local vigilance groups to deal with insecurity in rural areas.

The APGA presidential candidate said if elected he would recommend the inclusion of military training for the NYSC members.

