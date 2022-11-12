CSR-in-Action Gears up for Extractive Industries’ Conference 

Sustainability consulting firm, CSR-in-Action has declared that the 11th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference would centre discussion on reforms for mineral resource exploration.

The conference is themed, ‘Holistic Inclusion in the Extractive Industries’.

CSR-in-Action will be hold the event along with key partners, including Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI); Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR); and Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (FMMSD), amongst others.

Chief Executive of the organisation, Bekeme Olowola stated that conversation would look into available opportunities for women, youths, businesses and communities in the extractive Industry.

She said that the conference which is taking place in Lagos will also cater to improve gender consideration in the extractive Industries.

Olowola said, “Our vision at CSR-in-Action is to adopt an inclusive approach to solving problems within the industries. We strongly believe that we can only actualise strategies for the sector’s improvement through the active participation of diverse, relevant stakeholders, and SITEI provides an open and transparent platform to achieve this”

She added that the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Africa Awards would also hold alongside the conference that is coming up in November 22.

The award aimed to promote and reward individual and business best practices in human rights and development across Africa.

Some speakers expected at the programme included Director, United Nations Regional Commissions, Rosa Malango; Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Saraki; Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, Elohor Aiboni, and a host of others.