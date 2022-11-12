Bayelsa State Has Highest Invalid Registration, Says REC

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bayelsa chapter, Mr. Emmanuel Hart, has revealed that the state was with the highest invalid registration in the country with only 43,678 valid registrations out of 132,628 persons that registered while 88,950 were invalid.

The REC, who stated this during a meeting with political parties in Yenagoa, on INEC’s preparedness for the 2023 general elections, said invalid registration for that period was 67.1 per cent stating that the reasons were double/multiple registration, underage registration and outright fake registrations.

He said that the commission has completed the exercise to clean up the register and in the next few days hard copies will be displayed in the 105 Registration Areas (Wards) and eight Local Government Areas in Bayelsa.

He said, “The register will also be published on INEC’s website for claims and objections as required by law. The physical display of the register will take place at the Registration Areas (Wards) from November 12 to 18 2022,” he said.

He said that the commission is working hard to ensure that all PVCs for new voters as well as those who applied to transfer or the replacement of their lost or damaged cards are printed and will soon inform on the plan for a seamless collection of the PVCs.

The REC said that the commission had released the timetable and schedule of activities for the three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states holding on November 11, 2023.

He cautioned political parties’ candidates and their supporters to eschew violence and inciting rhetoric as they campaign, adding they should remain committed to peaceful electioneering.

Hart said that the commission will continue to work together to remove obstacles to the right of parties and candidates to freely canvas for the support of the electorate.

According to him, the commission will continue to track the campaign including expenses and will not hesitate to initiate sanctions as provided by law.