Amokachi Recreates USA ‘94 Dance Steps at Opening of Adron 2022 Games

Duro Ikhazuagbe





Ex international, Daniel Amokachi, recreated his USA ‘94 World Cup dance steps after he scored from the penalty spot as former Super Eagles stars held

Adron Contractors 1-1 in the novelty game to declare open the 6th Adron Games in Lagos on Thursday evening.

Amokachi who is one of the Adron Games Ambassadors scored a fantastic solo effort in Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat of Greece in what was the country’s last group stage match at the Foxborough Stadium. And to celebrate that goal, ‘Da Bull’ as Amokachi was fondly called by adoring fans, ran to the corner flank and started wheeling around, wriggling his waist to the victory songs coming from Nigerian supporters that dominated that arena.

Although Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be sorely missed when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Doha, Qatar next weekend, Amokachi brought back memories of a missed Mundial when he recreated those dance steps after scoring in that opening Novelty game inside the sports complex of Yaba College of Technology.

Interestingly, some of the former Super Eagles players on parade in that novelty game include, Friday Ekpo, Friday Elaho, Wasiu Ipaye, Victor Agali, Festus Odini, Tijani Babangida, Waidi Akanni, and a host of others. They showed skills of old but lacked the stamina to recreate those things that endeared them to Nigerian. Strutting around in the customary green white green jerseys, they dominated the Adron Contractors but age was not kind to these ex internationals.

Before that novelty game, Adron staff from all the locations of the real estate company operations around the country did the ceremonial march past in dazzling costumes, portraying shades of the company’s colours and job descriptions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Group Managing Director of Adron Homes and Properties Limited, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King commended the staff who played a vital part in bringing this vision into reality.

He recalled that Covid-19 prevented the 2020 edition from holding.

“ Kudos to our team of professionals in various fields, architects, Lawyers, Accountants Realtors, Human resources experts, and volunteers, whose passion, dedication have helped to translate our idea into something tangible. “These are our exceptional crux of staff who have gathered in a show of exquisite sportsmanship and healthily compete for glory. You are all the Best!

The theme for this year’s games is “THE FIT ARE THE BEST”.

Dr Emmanuel King stressed that at Adron Homes and Properties Limited, “as we strive to be the very best, it is significant that we are physically and mentally fit to be excel in all we do.”

In this 2022 edition, 18 sporting events up for contest in the three-day sports fiesta including; Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Basketball as well as track and field events.

Some of the regions that are competing at the event include: Eko (Lagos Island), Capital (Lagos Mainland), Northern, Gateway (Ogun), Oyo, Living Fountain (Osun & Ekiti). Others are Head Office, Directorate of Construction Estate Properties and Acquisition as well as Adron Contractors and Vendors.