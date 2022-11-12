Afro and The Beats Targets 200,000 Festivalgoers in December

Mary Nnah

Having completely dominated the experiential and marketing ecosystem in activation and creativity for the past 16 years in Nigeria, Oracle Experience, the nation’s largest marketing experience firm, has announced the most significant music and arts festival tagged ‘Afro And The Beats Music Festival’.

With this year’s edition ‘Naija Takeover’, the festival is designed to provide unmatched music and arts experiences in a multi-venue location to over 200,000 afro citizens and festivalgoers. The festival is scheduled to commence during the festive season in December starting with Lagos.

Afro And The Beats will feature live musical performances, the detty dance party, a cultural parade and comedy. Also, there will be a kids’ corner and enjoyment village and in addition, sponsors tents for brand experiences

According to the organisers, the festival is a convergence point for old artistes, new music stars and emerging talents in Nigeria and Africa, and it would provide the yearning Afro Citizens the platform to reconnect, express themselves, have fun and network.

The creator of the festival, Dr. Felix King, who is also the chief experience officer at Oracle Experience believes that the festival is a platform that will encourage and foster inclusivity, diversity and offer teeming youths and adults the opportunity to relieve stress and beam a new sense of hope and aspiration.

“We have chosen rainbow colors for the maiden edition, which signifies a sign of hope, the beauty after the storm, a pot of gold and good fortune. For us, this represents inclusivity and diversity, an all-embracing image of love and friendship and that is what Afro And The Beats seeks to promote, asides from bringing people together,” Dr. King emphasized.

He continued, “Afro And The Beats Music festival 2022, is hosted as a multi-venue event with a super-sized gathering, uniting thousands of fans to further the afrobeat movement.”

Agege Stadium has been identified as one of the venues that would host the festival and of course, imagine Agege Stadium having Portable, Small Doctor and Obesere, that is fire.” Other musical artists would be unveiled.

The creative director of the Afro And The Beats, Azemhobo Otono, who explained the intricacies of the multi-venue event opined that Afro and the Beats is beyond music, concert, and/or people coming together. Rather, it is a philosophy, history and heritage of a people from different backgrounds and cultures.

“Afro And The Beats celebrates the greatness of Africa and the beats that bring us together. The beats of our behaviour, culture, lifestyle, and the way we interact,” Otono added.

Speaking on arts, Otono said, “I know people would like to talk more about the music but the art is the emotional and history part of the festival. It is that part that brings our history to life, therefore, art is a critical element of Afro And The Beats and it will take afro citizens back on memory lane and a nostalgic voyage.”

Besides the entertainment, musical performances, and cultural parades, the multi-venue music and arts festival, is equipped with superior marketing tools designed to enable brands and services to interact and engage with over two hundred thousand active festivalgoers and consumers pan-multi-venue.

Some powerful corporate Nigerians such as Nigerian Breweries, Peak Yoghurt and Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), have keyed in to supporting the festival and rewarding their teeming consumers.

Some of the engagement tools built to support brands and services through the festival include brand activation, digital activation, content strategy, sales activation, venue branding, ideation arena and several other points of sales.

Afro And The Beats is created by Oracle Experience for afro citizens, an Oracle experience subsidiary.