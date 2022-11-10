Sanwo-Olu Visits Tek Experts, Discusses Collaboration, Tech Skills Transfer 

Emma Okonji

In line with its mission to stem brain drain in Nigeria, leading technology support service company, Tek Experts, has further reinforced its commitment to employ, nurture and invest in tech talents in Nigeria.

The company made the commitment during the visit of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to its office in Victoria Island recently.

During the visit, possible collaborations in the areas of technology and skills transfer with the global tech support and services company, were discussed.

At the meeting, the Lagos State Governor noted that technology and innovation were critical components of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the framework for policy and project implementation. “With Tek Experts’ outlook, there may be grounds for solid partnership in the relevant areas of our policy agenda”, the governor said.

As an enterprise, Tek Experts actively promotes Nigeria as a competitive location for global companies to meet their technical talent needs. The company believes this is crucial to reversing the brain-drain epidemic plaguing Nigeria.

Describing the company’s role, Tek Experts Country Manager, Nigeria Olugbolohan Olusanya, said “Tek Experts is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth.