Stop Planned N10m Pay off for Each Fake Council Chiefs, PDP Warns Oyetola





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over leaked plan by the Oyetola’s administration to pay cumulative future salaries amounting to N10 million each to the 30 falsely imposed local government chairmen in Osun State.

The PDP Caretaker Chairman in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, disclosed yesterday in a statement that the outgoing governor in anticipation of the imminent exit of his kangaroo council chiefs has concluded a compensation packages.

The defeated governor had earlier paid severance allowances to councilors and chairmen even when they were less than a month in office.

Not satisfied with those illegal payments that breached state financial regulations, Oyetola is now in the process of paying a whopping sum of N10 million each to local government chairman as cumulative future salaries.

“We learn on good authority that the payment process was directed by the governor. We were told payment vouchers are being prepared. This is the height of state plundering, a reprehensible conduct that should stop now.

“We alert the public to this latest war against Osun people. For how long does Oyetola want to go in his revenge war against Osun people? Is it a crime for a people to vote for a leader of their choice?” the PDP’s chairman asked.

Meanwhile, the PDP has mocked the Governor Oyetola, for still living in denial of losing the July 16 governorship election in the state and stressed that the people’s will could not be hijacked.

Adekunle counseled the outgoing governor to drop the thought of imposing himself on Osun people for the second time, noting that the mandate willingly entrusted on Senator Ademola Adeleke by Osun electorate could not be stolen.

He said: “If democracy is about the people, then it amounts to absurdity for anyone to think he can manipulate himself to power against the will of the citizens.

“As far as we are concerned, Osun people have made a choice of who should be the governor of the state, and we can only sympathise with Governor Oyetola for failing to accept this simple reality.

“Let Oyetola, or whoever is with him in this illusionary mandate restoration, know for a fact that this is 2022 and not 2018 when the will of Osun people to determine who lead them was fouled and shamelessly abused as the foisting of Oyetola on them evidently demonstrated.”

Akindele said that the PDP has no issue with Oyetola going before the tribunal over the election, noting that “we believe strongly in the judiciary to uphold the victory of Senator Adeleke in the poll notwithstanding the antics of Oyetola and his backers.

“In a democracy, the ballot remains the acceptable route to leadership, and we have firm faith in the judiciary to affirm this straightforward principle. Our party shares the overwhelming resolve of Osun people to decide who their governor is and warn that anything to the contrary will not only hurt our democracy but have far reaching implication on Osun State.

“Senator Adeleke victory has come to stay and we want to assure our supporters and the generality of Osun people that we will do everything to safeguard this mandate.”