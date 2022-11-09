Presidency Defends Humanitarian Minister over Position on Bayelsa Floods

* Says calls for her resignation inappropriate

* Notes concern of govt over incident

* Pledges continued support for Bayelsa, all affected states

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has risen in stout defence of the position of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, over the recent flood disaster that ravaged Bayelsa and other states across the country.

Farouq had last week declared that Bayelsa State did not fall among the 10 most affected states by flooding this year, saying Jigawa and Kogi were worst hit.

Her position drew condemnation from individuals and groups including elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who called for her outright resignation from office.

In a formal reaction to the issue on Wednesday, the Presidency, in a statement, stressed that the call for the minister’s resignation over her comments on the flood was inappropriate at this period.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted the concern of the federal government over the flood disaster in Bayelsa and other affected states, saying it will continue to support them in overcoming the incident.

The Presidency, however, noted that the restoration of damaged property and farmlands associated with the flood are currently overwhelming disaster management by government.

The release by The Presidency read:

“The scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State are deeply saddening. The Presidency’s thoughts are with victims of, and those affected by the floods.

“However, calls from some quarters for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are not appropriate in this climate.

Almost every state in Nigeria has been affected.

“The federal government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with respect to the other states. No life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

“The challenge of bringing succour to the large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away have clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts so far but that is not to say no efforts are being made.

“The huge need for everything from foodstuff to tents, blankets and mosquito nets; antimalarial and other drugs clearly indicate that more resources are needed, not only by the disaster management agencies at the centre but also by those at the state and local council levels that are structurally, the first responders.

“The minister has been diligently working to target assistance where it’s most needed and plug the gaps in several state governments’ disaster responses.

“The state of Bayelsa has done commendably well but they certainly can do better with increased federal assistance, which is still being delivered batch by batch.

“All these efforts are coming ahead of the report of the committee under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum, set up by the president ‘to fashion out solutions and then escalate their conclusions to the federal government, to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by flood around the country’.

“This is just as more is being expected by way of international response and how much difference can be made by support from businesses and nonprofits as the country deals with its worst flooding in decades.

“We hope that everyone, the agencies of the federal government, the states and the local councils will increase the attention to pay to the challenges of climate change.

“Clearly, this is not a time for public reproach. It will only weaken our collective response to the tragedy, and ultimately hinder cooperation that saves lives and delivers emergency aid.

“The government at the centre will continue to do more for Bayelsa and for all states so affected as more and more resources are made available to agencies.”