NYSC DG Inaugurates Clinic in Bauchi Orientation Camp

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Mohammad Fadah, yesterday, inaugurated a newly constructed clinic in Bauchi NYSC permanent orientation camp.

Speaking at the state orientation camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, the director-general said that the move was part of NYSC’s commitment toward the welfare of corps members in the state.

According to him, the gesture is in tandem with his policy thrust of enhancing the security and general welfare of corps members, adding that the clinic was more conducive for the delivery of quality healthcare for both the corps members and other members of the camp.

“For the clinic construction, we rebuilt an abandoned structure originally designed to serve as orientation broadcasting service but which was later destroyed by rainstorm.

“This new construction will accommodate offices for key officials manning the clinic, in addition to consulting room, pharmacist bay and laboratory,” he said.

The director-general, however, called on the state government to assist in other areas that required intervention so as to enhance the conduciveness of the camp and its activities.

Fadah was also in the state to witness the official swearing-in of the 1,500 2022 Batch C, Stream I, corps members posted to the state.

In his address, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said that the future of the country lied in the hands of the corps members, adding that they had a very important role to play in shaping Nigeria’s corporate destiny.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, advised the corps members to start thinking right from the orientation camp on how to initiate meaningful community development projects in their respective areas of primary assignment.

Also, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Namadi Abubakar, said that a total of 996 out of the 1,500 corps members posted to the state had completed their registration before the swearing-in.

According to him, this number consisted of 509 males and 487 females, adding that all the corps members will be posted to areas where their services will be mostly needed, in accordance with the NYSC posting policy.