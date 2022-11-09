NSE President Inaugurates STEM Give Back Project in Nasarawa School

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE),​ Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, recently inaugurated the STEM -Give Back​ project, in collaboration with Agaba Ikwue Foundation, at Government Science School, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The project was aimed at ensuring that​ engineers give back to the society through their alma maters and ignite the passion for STEM in secondary school students.

The initiative will also serve as local examples (role models) to the students.​

This initiative entails the construction/equipping of an ICT​ centre in the six geopolitical zones,​ sponsored by Agaba Ikwue Foundation .​

In his remarks, Gidari-Wudil commended the sponsors, saying that the northwest edition was zoned to Lafia because their illustrious son, the President of COREN, Ali Rabiu, requested that the ICT centre be constructed at the secondary school​ attended by HRH Emir of Lafia, Mohammed Bage 1 (rtd) and named after the Emir of Lafia,​ HRH​ Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage 1 (rtd).

The​ emir expressed excitement about the project, while commending NSE and the foundation for the gesture.​

He stated that the programme has brought back 51-year-old memories of his days at the college.

The Chairman of the foundation,​ Agaba​ Ikwue,​ thanked NSE for the partnership and reiterated that ICT centres will be constructed by his foundation in six state across the six geopolitical zones in the country, as a give back gesture to the society.​

He later paid a courtesy visit to the emir in his palace.​

The foundation laying for the new ICT centre was performed by the Emir of Lafia.