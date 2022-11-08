 Two Kano  Comedians to be Flogged for Defaming Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A Kano State Magistrate Court yesterday ordered 20 lashes each to be administered on two Kano based comedians.

The affected victims were, Mubarak Isa Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad Bala for defaming the character of Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on their Tiktok accounts.

Magistrate Aminu Muhammad Gabari, in his ruling also ordered the entertainment duo to sweep and wash the toilets on the premises of the Magistrates Court located at No-man’s-land area of Kano for 30 days.

He further directed that 20 lashes each are to be administered in the public, and also sweeping and washing toilets of Justice Aloma Mukhtar Court Complex at No-man’s-land.

The trial Magistrate Gabari, consequently ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming the character governor of Kano State.

He also ordered them to pay another fine of N10,000 each for inciting public disturbance.

Senior Magistrate Gabari similarly administered non-custodial terms against the convicts, and ordered the convicts to produce a video on social media to tender an apology to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The convicts had pleaded guilty on two count charges of defamation and inciting public disturbance.

According to the First Information Report, the duo had on their verified Tiktok account defamed the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Consequently, the Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice, and Prosecutor, Mr. Wada Ahmad Wada, applied for summary trial against the duo.